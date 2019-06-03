JI South Punjab Ameer Dr Waseem dies

LAHORE: Jamaat Islami south Punjab ameer and veteran parliamentarian Dr Waseem Akhtar died on Monday after a brief illness at a Bahawalpur hospital, says a JI spokesman. He had been suffering from multiple health issues for a couple of months. His funeral prayers would be offered on Tuesday. JI ameer Senator Sirajul Haq and other leaders have expressed sorrow on his death and offered condolences to the bereaved families.