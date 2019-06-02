Dashing vehicles dominate city roads

Safety of pedestrians has become a real concern on account of flying vehicular traffic governing the roads. Pedestrian safety has always been a frequently talked-about subject in the city. A lot needs to be done to make the city pedestrian-friendly.

"Every day a number of people are killed or injured in road accidents. A safe road system does not just require road users who obey traffic rules. It is equally necessary to have authorities who provide roads designed for safety," says garments supplier, Zain Ali.

"The authorities should construct new and safer roads, which will not have dangerous junctions, along with constructing pedestrian crossings and wider sidewalks. The elements of aesthetics or comfort such as shades, benches, etc. must be integrated in the design of pedestrian facilities," says Yawar Mehdi, an architect.

Tanvir Naqvi, an artist, says: "Holistic approach is required to envision and implement the entire master plan to the minutest detail without political or bureaucratic meddling. As an important city Rawalpindi deserves such a treatment sooner rather than later to turn it into a pedestrian paradise and children-friendly city."

"Most of the city roads don't have a safe crossing. I feel that we should have crossings that allow enough time to pedestrians. At present, vehicles jumping traffic lights eat up pedestrians' right to cross the road. Foot over-bridges and walking facilities along roads are also need of the hour," says Baqir Rizvi, a teacher.

"Needs of women, children and senior citizens should be dealt with separately. Curbs and ramps must be constructed on sidewalks to make walking convenient. Short pedestrian crossings and wider sidewalks will also prove beneficial," says Mushtaq Hussain, a clinic worker.

"Most of the two-way main roads with houses facing each other do not even have footpaths. Instead, house owners have extended their lawns to a larger area. This immediately needs to be considered and proper footpaths with cemented tiles must be constructed for pedestrians," says Behzad Hasan.

Sakina Bibi, a housewife, says: "There must be footpaths on the either side of the roads in the city for pedestrians. The city administration must take suitable measures to control fast-moving two-wheeler riders, particularly in Mohallas, asking them to keep their headlights on and make their presence felt."

"Zebra crossings, sidewalks and footways should be properly marked so that pedestrians can walk on them securely," says Zaigham Abbas, a special person.

"These days, cyclists, taxi/rickshaw drivers and goods carrying vehicles endure to dominate the Mohalla streets in the city, in so doing posing a risk to pedestrians," says Safia Hasan, a school principal.

Sania Zahra says: "My kid got injured the other day by a dashing bike. The city administration doesn't bother about the precious lives of Pindiites."