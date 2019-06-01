close
Sun Jun 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
MA
Muhammad Anis
June 2, 2019

Army hands over 3 convicts to civil jail authorities

National

MA
Muhammad Anis
June 2, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Two military and a civilian scientist officer have been handed over to civil jail authorities.

"Three officers sentenced on May 30, 2019 have been handed over to civil jail authorities," Major General Asif Ghafoor, Director General ISPR in a tweet message said.

He said that earlier, convicted had been immediately arrested upon intelligence about their involvement and remained under military custody throughout their respective trials," he said.

General Qamar Javed, Chief of the Army Staff on Thursday endorsed death sentences of Brig (R) Raja Rizwan and civilian officer Dr Wasim Akram and 14 years rigorous imprisonment to Lt. General Javed Iqbal Awan on charges of espionage and leaking sensitive information to foreign agencies. There were deliberate rumours being spread that these officers have gone abroad.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan