Rohail, Akhtar shine in Pak U19 triumph

KARACHI: Rohail Nazir scored 76 runs and Akhtar Shah took four wickets to help Pakistan U19 team to win their third one-day match against Sri Lanka U19 by five wickets and take 2-1 lead in the five-match series in Hambantota, Sri Lanka on Friday.

Chasing a 184-run target, Pakistan U19 achieved victory in 46 overs. Rohail Nazir hit six fours in his 117-ball knock.

He added 49 runs for the third wicket with Mohammad Taha (25).

Dilshan Madushanka and Rohan Sanjaya took two wickets each.

Earlier, after being sent into bat, Sri Lanka were dismissed for 183 in 48.3 overs. Kamil Mishara top-scored with 73 that came off 117 balls and included five fours, while Sonal Dinusha scored 32 off 64 balls and hit two boundaries. Akhtar was the pick of Pakistan with figures of 4-19 in 9.3 overs.