Wapda chief visits Mohmand Dam project site

PESHAWAR: Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) Chairman Lt Gen (Retd) Muzammil Hussain and a jirga of local elders headed by local MNA Sajid Khan on Friday visited Mohmand Dam project site to witness construction work on the access roads on banks of River Swat.

The 15.5-kilometre road starting from Munda headworks would provide access for construction of the dam’s spillway and irrigation tunnels. The project authorities and representatives of the contractor and consultants were also present on the occasion.

Wapda has already accomplished several activities relating to construction of the project, including setting up of a weather station in the project area, installation of gauging instruments at the river to measure the discharge of water and carrying out initial geo-tech boring for construction of the structures.