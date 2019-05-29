Polyclinic nursing instructor promoted

Islamabad : The Ministry of National Health Services and Regulation has promoted Federal Government Services (Polyclinic) hospital nursing instructor Fauzia Bhatti to the office of the deputy chief nursing superintendent.

A notification issued by the ministry said on the recommendations of the Departmental Selection Board, which met on May 3, and with the approval of the competent authority, Fauzia Bhatti was promoted as the deputy chief nursing superintendent (BPS-19) with an immediate effect.

Polyclinic spokesperson Dr Sharif Astori said Fauzia Bhatti had held senior positions at the hospital, while her services were acknowledged by bosses, colleagues, and visitors.

He said Fauzia Bhatti had been working on the post of the nursing instructor for the last seven years fulfilling all her professional responsibilities diligently and therefore, she had been promoted.