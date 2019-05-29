HIV alert

The sharp rise of HIV positive cases in Sindh is now touching alarming numbers. Not sure what caused this to inflate to such big numbers but not only in Sind but elsewhere in Pakistan too it is rare for people to get regular medical checkups, especially for HIV. Pakistan has until recently been fairly low in such indicators but again this could be because nobody was tested and the carriers of this virus have been freely spreading it. Newborn babies should also be tested for this; you never know how many of such innocent victims there may be.

This matter shouldn’t be taken lightly and needs to be tackled on a war footing.

Bahadar Ali Khan

Toronto

Canada