Terrorist arrested

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department, Kohat Region, arrested an alleged terrorist, officials said on Tuesday. An official said the operation staff of CTD officials arrested an accused namely Muhammad Shahid of Wakho Pul Kohat Road, Peshawar, during action in Thall Hangu Road near Kotki Graveyard. The official said the CTD Police also recovered an IED, explosives of 1500 gram, one electrical detonator, primacord and one safety fuse. A case was registered against the accused and investigations started.