Injustices to Muslims: Iranian diplomat says OIC playing a weak role

PESHAWAR: Iranian Consul General in Peshawar Mohammad Baqir Begi has urged the Muslim countries to come out of the US influence and take a decision about the problems of Muslim Ummah on their own.

Talking to media persons at an Iftar-dinner, the Iranian diplomat expressed serious concern over what he referred to as the weak role of the Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC).

He said that the OIC should review its policies and own a strong position in the wake of the innumerable problems faced by the Muslim world.

The diplomat stressed the need for liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque, the first direction of prayers of the Muslims, saying that it was joint responsibility of all the Muslim countries to launch a united struggle for liberation of the sacred mosque.

He said that the entire leadership of Islamic world has closed eyes and kept mum over ongoing injustices to innocent Muslims of Palestine.

Like the past, he said the Al-Quds Day was being observed throughout the world to extend solidarity with the oppressed Muslims of Palestine on the directives of the Iranian leadership.

He said the Muslims throughout the world should pledge to liberate Al Aqsa Mosque from Jews.

The Iranian consul general said Iran was observing patience in the prevailing regional situation.

He said Iran was determined about its genuine demands and principled stance, adding that threats could not browbeat and harass the Iranian leadership.

Mohammad Baqir Begi said the international community and particularly the Muslims leadership should play an active role instead of playing the role of silent spectator.

He said that anyone could face the American imperialists’ designs in future suggesting the Muslims Ummah to forge unity in their ranks.

The diplomat expressed the hope that the media would help highlight the facts and play a positive role in strengthening brotherly relations between Iran and Pakistan.