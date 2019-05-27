Accident

TOBA TEK SINGH: Two motorcyclists were killed in separate road accidents here on Monday. Bashir Ahmad Khokhar of Ahmadpur was on his way home when a tractor-trolley loaded with sand coming from opposite direction hit his bike. He died instantly. Muhammad Mohsin was hit by a tractor-trolley near Shorkot Cantonment on Shorkot-City Road. As a result, he died on the spot. Meanwhile, a youth committed suicide at Pirmahal on Monday. Ghulam Abbas of Chak 765/GB quarreled with his parents over a monetary issue and later took poison.