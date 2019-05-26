Pakistan Post to improve efficiency

Islamabad : Pakistan Post, in a bid to ensure speedy communication among society for their domestic and business needs, has opted for modern technology and taken revolutionary steps to improve its efficiency and expand its network across the globe.

During the first nine months of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, the Pakistan Post has taken inclusive steps to develop better perception of the services among public by making sure timely delivery of mail, money and articles at their doorsteps, said the spokesperson Zakir Ullah while talking to this agency.

The affordability was also the corner stone of the department’s policy due to growing competitiveness in the postal market.

The spokesperson said Federal Minister of Postal Services Murad Saeed was the first minister who brought the idea of e-governance in the postal services which was much-needed at this stage due to changing trend of communication market.