Punjab govt waives fine,Diyat for poor prisoners

LAHORE: The Punjab government has initiated the revolutionary step of waiving off fine and Diyat from the prisoners who cannot afford it.

Due to the personal interest of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, 657 pauper prisoners will also be able to celebrate Eid with their loved ones. As per Prime Minister Imran Khan’s directions, the process of setting free the prisoners from the Punjab jails who were detained due to non-payment of fines has been started. Around 657 prisoners across Punjab were unable to pay their due amount of fine. The chief minister, while responding promptly to the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has arranged the donation of an amount worth Rs38.2 million from the affluent people and set free 514 prisoners. More 140 prisoners would be freed before Eid after paying their fine amount worth Rs223 million. The fine amount of poor prisoners will be paid by the government and they will be able to cherish their freedom and celebrate Eid with their families. The chief minister said the Punjab government was working on the agenda of the welfare of prisoners along with the other segments of the society. He said that prisons across Punjab were visited one by one in order to get the real picture so that welfare steps could be taken according to ground realities.

Security: Usman Buzdar on Sunday directed the provincial cabinet committee on law and order to arrange foolproof security across the province on the eve of Youm-e-Ali (RA). While passing directions to the committee, he added that every needful step should be opted to ensure safety to the life and property of the general public. He said that law enforcement agencies needed to stay alert and strict monitoring of the processions should be ensured. He said the government's preference was maintenance of law and order in the province for which necessary resources would be utilised. He directed the police officers that they should stay in field and perform their duties vigilantly in order to foil nefarious designs of anti-state elements and keep an eye on their activities. He directed that all departments should maintain close coordination to display their respective duties and comprehensive monitoring mechanism should be devised to ensure proper security arrangements. Every possible step should be opted to ensure foolproof security and cabinet committee on law and order should ensure implementation of code and conduct at all costs, he concluded.

Rashid: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here Sunday. Matters of mutual interest, public welfare projects and current political situation were discussed during the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said the PTI government had promoted simplicity, austerity and saving at every level in a short period of time. He said the decisions made by the incumbent government for progress of the country and people had started yielding positive results.

housing scheme: Minister Housing & Urban Development Punjab, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, has said public-private partnership authority is being established in the province to ensure participation of private sector in Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme and speedy construction of housing units. Presiding over a departmental meeting, the minister said that the Punjab government in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan is undertaking effective measures to ensure private sector’s participation in Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme. By-laws of LDA, Punjab Housing & Town Planning Agency (PHATA) and other institutions are being amended for providing relief to builders and developers. Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed said that construction of 2.5 million housing units under this scheme is not possible without active participation of private sector. He said that builders and developers would be provided all out cooperation by Punjab government to achieve this target.