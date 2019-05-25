close
Sun May 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
May 26, 2019

For the rupee

Newspost

 
May 26, 2019

To strengthen the rupee, we have to increase our interest rates, since a higher interest rate would promote a strong currency by luring investors to our country.

We can also advocate for reforms, by tightening financial discipline and anti-inflationary financial policies to help promote a strong currency and stability for the country.

Sarmad Elahi (Lahore)

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost