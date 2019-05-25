For the rupee

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
To strengthen the rupee, we have to increase our interest rates, since a higher interest rate would promote a strong currency by luring investors to our country.
We can also advocate for reforms, by tightening financial discipline and anti-inflationary financial policies to help promote a strong currency and stability for the country.
Sarmad Elahi (Lahore)
