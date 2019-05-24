Two martyred, several hurt in Quetta blast

Ag Agencies

QUETTA: At least two people were martyred and several injured in an explosion in a mosque in Quetta’s Pashtunabad area on Friday.

Rescue sources said 26 people were injured in the blast with three said to be in critical condition at Quetta's Civil hospital. Police said the blast occurred inside Masjid Rahmania shortly before Friday prayers. Speaking to Geo News, the mosque administration said the blast occurred at 1:15pm and that there were approximately 30 to 40 people gathered in the mosque for Friday prayers.

According to reports, the explosion shattered windowpanes of the houses nearby. The exact nature of the blast was yet to be determined. Police have cordoned off the area and launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the explosion.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has condemned the explosion at Quetta’s Masjid Rahmania, ordering officials to submit a report into the incident, a PM Office statement said. The prime minister prayed for the health of those injured and also directed concerned authorities to provide them the best medical facilities.

President Dr Arif Alvi strongly condemned the bomb blast took place in Quetta, terming the incident as a conspiracy against Pakistan s development.

In a statement, the president expressed grief over the loss of precious lives and prayed for early recovery of those injured. He said the whole nation stood united against terrorism. Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmed Shah expressed deep sense of grief and sorrow over the loss of innocent lives in a blast at a mosque in Pashtun Abad Area of Quetta.

In his condolence message, he expressed heartfelt condolences and sympathies with the members of the bereaved families, a press release said. Strongly condemning the blast, he said conspiracies were being hatched to vitiate peaceful atmosphere of the province and country.

He expressed firm resolve to frustrate the nefarious designs of the anti state elements with full might. The perpetrators of heinous crimes were enemies of the nation, he added. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has also strongly condemned the bomb attack in Quetta.

In a statement, she said those who shed blood of humans in the sacred month of Ramazan, were devoid of humanity. The enemies of peace and progress of Pakistan would not succeed in their nefarious designs, she added. She prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and give early recovery of the injured.