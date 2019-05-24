Muawineen-e-Haj: Federal govt drops names sent by

PESHAWAR: The federal government authorities have dropped the names sent by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police for selection of Muawineen-e-Haj and included officers on their own, a source said on Friday.

The source said eight names were sought from the KP Police for sending them to Saudi Arabia to assist the Pakistani pilgrims during Haj.

“A preliminary draw was held in every region and wing and 16 names were sent to the Central Police Office in Peshawar. A total of 255 names were received by the Central Police Office after which a final draw was held and eight principal candidates and eight alternate names were selected,” the source said.

The names sent by the assistant inspector general (AIG) Establishment included SP City Peshawar Shafiullah Gandapur, computer operator from Malakand Saifullah, senior clerk from Dera Ismail Khan Fahimullah, junior clerk from Special Branch Fahim Hussain, constable of the Traffic Police Gul Habib, constable from Malakand range, Javed Khan, Constable Elite Force Noor Bangash and Constable Traffic Police Wasiullah. The list sent to the Ministry of Religious Affairs in Islamabad also included eight names as alternate candidates in case any of the principal candidates is unable to make it to join as Muawineen-e-Haj. “A list of 15 officers has been issued recently by the federal government which include one superintendent of police and one sub-inspector from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, though they were not in the draw carried out by the KP Police. Not a single officer recommended by the KP Police is in the list issued by the federal government authorities. This has disappointed all those who had already made preparations for the journey after they were selected though the draw,” the source said. The spokesman for the KP Police, Kokab Farooq, when approached, said the list was prepared by the federal government authorities and it had nothing to do with the KP Police. He said the force had sent eight names for the Haj operations and they were selected through a draw.