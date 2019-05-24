Enforcement of Domestic Workers Act ordered

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan has directed the directors that they should play their due role in complete implementation of Punjab Domestic Workers Act 2019.

Presiding over a meeting at Punjab Employees Security Institution here Friday, the minister reviewed the performance report of the directors and contribution recovery from all over the province. He said that under new law and Punjab Domestic Workers Act, domestic employees would be registered throughout the province. He said that ensuring the security of domestic employees was the top priority. He maintained that process of contribution recovery from industrial organisations all over the province should be accelerated. He directed all the directors to play their due role in the 100 percent implementation of the Punjab Domestic Workers Act. Performance of labour inspectors will be judged with the ratio of contribution recovery. He directed that special awareness campaign should be launched for highlighting the importance of Punjab Domestic Workers Act 2019. He said that cooperation of police would be acquired for the process of registration of domestic employees.

homage: Provincial Minister for Auqaf Pir Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah lauded the glorious services and personality of the fourth Khalifah, Hazrat Ali (RA), saying that he was granted such an elevated place in this universe which no other was bestowed upon. He was addressing Hazrat Ali (RA) martyrdom conference here Friday.

The minister said Hazrat Ali (RA) played a significant role in the spread of Islam. He killed many enemies in the battlefield. Hazrat Ali (RA)’s brave character is a source of beacon and inspiration for all of us. Mosque always remained his focal point in his life to attain the blessings and bounties of Allah Almighty. Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) said, “I am City of Knowledge and Hazrat Ali (RA) is its door.”

The minister said media was giving awareness of every matter to the general public in such a speedy manner which is worth mentioning. prayer hall: Punjab Minister for Social Welfare & Bait-ul-Maal Muhammad Ajmal Cheema paid a visit to Kashana here Friday.

Punjab Women Protection Authority Chairperson Kaneez Fatima also accompanied him. During the visit, the minister inaugurated prayer hall set up for the resident children of Kashana. Ajmal Cheema met the residents of Kashana, inquired about their problems and assured them of resolving their issues.