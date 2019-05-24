close
Sat May 25, 2019
MD
Monitoring Desk
May 25, 2019

'More efforts needed to stabilise trade'

Business

MD
Monitoring Desk
May 25, 2019

BEIJING: China’s commerce ministry said on Friday that more efforts should be made to achieve the goal of stabilizing trade while improving its quality, adding that the trade environment is growing more uncertain and challenging, Reuters reported.

The domestic economy still faces downward pressure and some structural issues remain to be resolved, the ministry said in a statement summarizing the foreign trade trends for this year. The statement made no mention of the United States or China’s trade disputes with it.

