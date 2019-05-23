Huawei, Google suspension of business deal won’t affect users in Pakistan

Islamabad: Suspension of business deal between Google and Huawei would not affect Huawei mobile set users all over the world including Pakistan. New Huawei mobile sets may not have Google play store if the situation would remain the same.

News that Google has suspend business with Huawei has created so many doubts in the minds of Pakistani Huawei mobile set users, they would be able to use Google play story on their mobiles or not and what would happened with the devices?

A statement released by Huawei head office states that Huawei will continue to provide security updates and after-sales services to all existing Huawei and Honor smartphone and tablet products, covering those that have been sold and that are still in stock globally.

We will continue to build a safe and sustainable software ecosystem, in order to provide the best experience for all users globally. The products we have sold and currently sell will not be affected. Huawei mobile set users will be able to continue using Google services like Google Play and Gmail as they normally would. If user would reset his mobile on factory settings Huawei this will not have any impact.

The statement further said that android is open source, and Huawei has made substantial contributions to its development and growth around the world. We will continue to prioritize the development and use of the Android ecosystem.

Huawei founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei in an interview with Chinese media has said that Huawei is ready to deal with Washington's crackdown and will reduce its reliance on US components.

Mr Ren said after the restriction by US Huawei growth may slow but only slightly. He said although Huawei is rapidly expanding leader in 5G but remains dependent on foreign suppliers. “Now Huawei would develop its own components to reduce its dependence on outside suppliers,” he added.