Buzdar inaugurates newly-constructed shelter home

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday inaugurated the newly-constructed shelter home near Lahore Railway Station.

He also inspected the facilities at the shelter home and asked from those staying there about the arrangements of Sehar and Iftar. The CM said that following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan the government was heading towards the completion of another promise of providing shelter to the impecunious strata in society.

The governance model of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is based on the concept of "Riasat-e-Madina," the CM said, adding there were facilities of free-of-cost food, residence and treatment at the shelter home. There is no example of setting up such a unique institution at the government level in the past, he said. Construction of five shelter homes was started in the City in November last year and with the grace of Almighty Allah, the construction of the buildings has been completed now, he said.

More than 800 people would be provided with residential facility besides provision of breakfast and dinner to them, he said. During Ramzan-ul-Mubarak, Sehar and Iftar have been arranged for them. More than 30,000 people stayed at the temporary shelter homes set up at Thokar Niaz Baig, bus stand, railway station, fruit market and Data Darbar in five months, the CM said, adding around 100,000 passengers were also provided with breakfast and dinner.

He said a board of governors had been constituted to maintain and run the shelter homes. Gohar Ijaz, a philanthropist, has been chosen as the head of the board. The CM said that shelter homes would also be set up at the divisional headquarters from the next fiscal year while in the next phase, shelter homes would be established at the district level.

Shelter homes for the attendants at the six major hospitals of Lahore would be functional from the next financial year. The CM thanked the philanthropists for extending support for the establishment of shelter homes. Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Ajmal Cheema and Gohar Ijaz also spoke on the occasion.