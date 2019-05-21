Gen Bajwa, Polish army chief discuss defence cooperation

RAWALPINDI: Commander of the Polish Armed Forces Lieutenant General Jaroslaw Mika Tuesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ. Issues of mutual interest including defence, training and security cooperation between the two armies were discussed. Visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s professionalism, efforts in fight against terrorism and contributions towards regional peace and stability, says an ISPR press release.

Earlier, on arrival at the GHQ, the Commander of the Polish Armed Forces laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada. Contingent of Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.