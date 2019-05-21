Rangers DG reviews security plan for Youm-e-Ali

Director General Sindh Rangers Maj-Gen Umer Ahmed Bukhari chaired a meeting at the Rangers Headquarters on Tuesday to review a security plan for Youm-e-Ali (RA).

The spokesman for the Sindh Rangers said the meeting was attended by the Karachi commissioner, the additional inspector general of the city’s police, the additional inspector general of the Counter Terrorism Department Sindh, the joint director general of the Intelligence Bureau, the DIGs of the South, West and East ranges, the CTD, the Special Branch and the CIA, the DIG Traffic and officials from other agencies.

The meeting took into consideration the security plan for Youm-e-Ali (RA) observed on the 21st of Ramzan so as to prevent any terrorist activity. It resolved to provide security to Majalis, processions, and sensitive installations. It further resolved that all the relevant laws, rules and code of conduct of the Sindh government should be fully observed.

On the occasion, the law enforcement agencies reviewed their strategy to maintain law and order during Ramazan. The meeting also discussed security strategies to deal with potential terrorist threats in the province.