Convicted woman chairs meeting at Parliament: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Referring to the PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said a convicted woman chaired a meeting of opposition parties in the Parliament House.

“Those, who were talking about the supremacy of parliament had called a meeting at the Parliament House so that the convicted woman could come to its corridors, and that act was blatant mocking of courts,” she added.

Talking to media persons here at an event organized by overseas Pakistanis to raise funds for the construction of dams, she said Iftar dinner of the opposition was akin to creating an anti-Pakistan nexus.

She said Prime Minister Imran was waging a struggle to rid the nation of hereditary politics. She said the opposition parties had gathered at an Iftar dinner to avow afresh to protect the ill-gotten national wealth.

She also billed the gathering an event to shift powers to the next generation by the followers of hereditary politics. In tweets, the special assistant contended that the nation would be ridden of opposition parties’ slavery, wondering how those doing politics for corruption, were now talking about the masses.