Tue May 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
CM grieved

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 21, 2019

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday offered condolences over the death of daughter of cricketer Asif Ali and extended sympathies to the bereaved family. In his message, the chief minister said that he was saddened by the death news, and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

