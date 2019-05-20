CM grieved

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday offered condolences over the death of daughter of cricketer Asif Ali and extended sympathies to the bereaved family. In his message, the chief minister said that he was saddened by the death news, and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace.
LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday offered condolences over the death of daughter of cricketer Asif Ali and extended sympathies to the bereaved family. In his message, the chief minister said that he was saddened by the death news, and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace.