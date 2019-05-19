Flashfloods in Lakki caused no damage, says official

LAKKI MARWAT: Deputy Commissioner Jehangir Azam Wazir has said the administration and all relevant departments are fully prepared to cope with any emergency situation arising as a result of heavy rain and flashfloods.

Talking to journalists at his office on Sunday, he said that rainwater and flashfloods did not cause any loss in Bakhmal Ahmadzai village. He said that the flashflood caused by heavy rains passed through the village's streets without inflicting any damage to houses and properties.

On Sunday, several Urdu language newspapers had reported losses and damages to houses and properties by flashfloods in remote Bakhmal Ahmadzai village.

"The officials of district administration, revenue and other departments remained present in the rural locality the whole day to monitor flow of rainwater and launch rescue and relief activities in case of any rain-related mishap," maintained the deputy commissioner, calling upon people to contact control room established in his office at district headquarters complex Tajazai by phone number 0969-538330-31 in case of rain-related emergency.

Meanwhile, District Education Officer Nazir Ahmad Khan has directed the heads of public sector schools to observe official school timings during Ramazan in letter and spirit. The directions were issued on Friday after complaints that some schools' bosses closed institutions before the fixed time.