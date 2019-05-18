President, PM condole death of Balochistan Speaker’s father

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday expressed deep grief over the demise of Mir Abdul Majeed Bizenjo, father of Speaker Balochistan Assembly (BA) Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.

Expressing condolence with Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, the president and prime minister prayed for peace of the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.