close
Sun May 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
May 19, 2019

President, PM condole death of Balochistan Speaker’s father

National

A
APP
May 19, 2019

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday expressed deep grief over the demise of Mir Abdul Majeed Bizenjo, father of Speaker Balochistan Assembly (BA) Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.

Expressing condolence with Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, the president and prime minister prayed for peace of the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan