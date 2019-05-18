close
Sun May 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
May 19, 2019

Six die as boat capsizes in Indus River

National

A
APP
May 19, 2019

HYDERABAD: A boat ferrying 11 persons from villages in Matiari to Jamshoro districts capsized in Indus river on Saturday night.

The police and district administration Jamshoro informed that 6 dead bodies had been pulled out while the search and rescue for 5 others was underway.

The police informed that 4 women and 2 men were among the deceased pulled out from the river. Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Capt (R) Fariddudin Mustafa informed that the help of Pakistan Navy had been sought for the search and rescue.

The police said the boat overturned due to rain and dust storm. The ferry was carrying people to Dara Maachi village in Jamshoro from a village in Matiari district.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan