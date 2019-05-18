Potential support

Having completed the 1st phase, CPEC is going to enter the second phase. In the next phase of CPEC, industrial cooperation in the shape of development in special economic zones and private sector investment will be encouraged. China is also committed to social sector cooperation in which it would invest $1 bn in education, health, agriculture, water and irrigation, human development and poverty alleviation projects. Moreover, a free trade agreement would be signed, in which China will open 90 percent of its markets for Pakistani goods. PM Imran Khan has also proposed four specific areas of connectivity such as mobility of labour, cultural connectivity, and sharing best practices in knowledge and innovation.

Muhammad Azam ( Jaffarabad )