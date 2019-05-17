Aisam, Robert crash out of Neckarcup

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his Swedish partner Robert Lindstedt lost in the quarter-finals of Neckarcup in Heilbronn, Germany, on Friday. Aisam and Robert, seeded third, were stunned by the unseeded pair of ARG Carlos Berlocq of Argentina and Hugo Dellien of Bolivia 4-6, 3-6.