Private bank staff among 22 hurt in Sadiqabad blast

BAHAWALPUR: At least 22 people were injured in a mysterious blast in a private bank building in Sadiqabad, district Rahim Yar Khan on Thursday, according to police and rescue sources.

The real cause of the blast could not be ascertained till filing of the report, after passage of almost eight hours. Sources said the Forensic Lab, Bomb Disposal Squad, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and other security agencies personnel carried out their investigations to know actual cause of the blast. A spokesman for District Police Officer Rahim Yar Khan told The News that majority of the injured belonged to Sadiqabad, and they were in stable condition. The blast destroyed the bank building almost completely, especially the backside of the building where the bank strong room was situated.

Earlier, all the injured were shifted in THQ Hospital Sadiqabad, and later five of them were discharged after provision of first aid. However, seven injured persons were shifted to Shaikh Zayed Hospital, Rahim Yar Khan, and 10 were still being treated at THQ Hospital.

Regional Police Officer Imran Mehmood and DPO Rahim Yar Khan Umar Salamat also reached the site and monitored the rescue operation.