Alhamra celebrates Ramazan with calligraphy event

LAHORE: The holy month of Ramazan is one of the most sacred and celebrated month in our country. The Lahore Arts Council strongly felt the need to celebrate the month through activities to promote the belief and culture.

The Lahore Arts Council/Alhamra organised a painting calligraphy exhibition titled, “Khat Art” in Alhamra Art Gallery at Alhmara Art Centre, The Mall, Lahore. The exhibition has been consecutively held for the last three years.

Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akther Malik inaugurated the exhibition and appreciated the efforts of artists. Lahore Arts Council (LAC) executive director was also present. The event featured the works of traditional and contemporary artists in the field of calligraphy in various styles and scripts. Artists have managed to give a diverse and unique experience to the viewers through the exhibition. At the opening ceremony, LAC Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said, “Calligraphy is the most powerful art form for highlighting the brilliance of the written word with illumination.”

This form of art dates backs to thousands of years and artists have managed to bring innovation in this form of art with the passage of time which was very much visible in this exhibition. Through such exhibitions Alhamra aspires to bring more opportunities and such platforms to the local calligraphers of other cities to get their skills recognised and appreciated, the LAC executive director said.

He said, “In continuation of the exhibition, we have planned a calligraphy workshop for the next month to teach our youths the skill of calligraphy.” Artists from the field of calligraphy were given an opportunity to submit their artworks till May 13, 2019 with no limitation on size and medium.

Alhamra has received 280 artworks submitted by 145 artists that were displayed in the gallery. The artworks are in various medium, including mixed media, pen and ink, oil on canvas, acrylic on canvas, drawings, wood work, collage and reliefs.

Alhamra received artworks from Islamabad, Lahore, Sahiwal, Karachi, Jamshoro, Sheikhpura, Faislabad, Narowal, Okara, Gujrat, Kasur and Gujranwala. The exhibition will remain open till May 24, 2019, and is open to general public.