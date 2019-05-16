close
Fri May 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
PR
May 17, 2019

CBC places dustbins in Sea view Township

Karachi

P
PR
May 17, 2019

Karachi: To dispose-off waste and prevent it from spreading, officials of the Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) have placed dustbins in different blocks of the sea view township, so that people of the area are able to throw their apartments’ waste on daily basis in these dustbins safely.

Moreover, CBC officials have announced to place such dustbins in other areas under its jurisdiction to promote a healthy environment. In this regard, CBC is running an awareness campaign so that every person may play its role in the cleanliness efforts of the board. The waste dumped in these waste bins will be carried by its teams to the dumping sites.****

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi