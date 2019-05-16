CBC places dustbins in Sea view Township

Karachi: To dispose-off waste and prevent it from spreading, officials of the Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) have placed dustbins in different blocks of the sea view township, so that people of the area are able to throw their apartments’ waste on daily basis in these dustbins safely.

Moreover, CBC officials have announced to place such dustbins in other areas under its jurisdiction to promote a healthy environment. In this regard, CBC is running an awareness campaign so that every person may play its role in the cleanliness efforts of the board. The waste dumped in these waste bins will be carried by its teams to the dumping sites.****