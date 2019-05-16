Noted artist Jamil Naqsh passes away

LONDON: Renowned Pakistani artist Jamil Naqsh passed away on Thursday. He was 80.

The family confirmed the news of his death. “He passed away this morning at 5:30am at St Mary’s Hospital where was admitted four days ago,” the family said. He had been admitted to the hospital after being infected with pneumonia.

After creating innumerous masterpieces in this world for over six decades, he has returned back to his Creator. Naqsh leaves behind an illustrious career in the field of fine arts and will be known as one of the pioneers in redefining abstract, still-life, calligraphy and many other genres.He will not only be remembered by his family but will also go down in history as a “Relentless Painter” who opted for reclusiveness to focus on his work over the other joys of life.

Known as one of the greatest artists of his generation, Naqsh was a celebrated artist, famous for his calligraphy, pigeons and figurative paintings. He was born in Kairana, India, in 1939.

A dropout of the National College of Arts, Naqsh was honoured with the Pride of Performance Award in 1989 and Sitara-i-Imtiaz in 2009. He was contemporary of Ahmed Pervez, Bashir Mirza, Shahid Sajjad and Masud Kohari. Except for Kohari, all the leading painters have left for eternal abode.

Meanwhile, Pakistan High Commissioner Mohammad Nafees Zakaria has condoled the demise of legendary artist of Pakistan Jamil Naqsh. In his message of condolence and sympathies to Naqsh’s wife, Najmi Sura, and other members of the bereaved family, the High Commissioner expressed his deep grief on the demise of the great artist and prayed for the departed soul.

Zakaria said: “The government and the people of Pakistan are grieved on this sad occasion. Jamil Naqsh was an icon in the world of art. He mastered his work and left an indelible mark for the admirers of his artistic creations. He will be long remembered for his unique paintings and Islamic Calligraphy. May Allah SWT rest the departed soul in eternal peace! Ameen.” The High Commissioner assured all possible assistance to the bereaved family.