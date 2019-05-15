Wade targets Test recall as specialist batsman

SYDNEY: Tasmania captain Matthew Wade is set to give up wicket-keeping in Sheffield Shield cricket next season in order to boost his chances of a Test recall in the Australian team as a specialist batsman.

ESPNCricinfo understands that the Tigers inquired with several wicket-keepers around the country prior to the state contract deadline last Friday before ultimately deciding that batsman Jake Doranwould be the best pick for the big gloves in Shield games when Australia Test captain and wicket-keeper Tim Paine is unavailable, to allow Wade to play as a specialist batsman for the long-term.

Wade was overlooked by Australia’s selectors in January when the Test side was revamped.Chief selector Trevor Hohns said at the time that Wade had been batting too low for Tasmania to be considered as a batsman. Wade voiced his frustration at that scenario in January.

“That’s the reason that I’m getting, that puts me in a position that’s quite tough because I don’t want to be shuffling players around in the Tassie order just for me to be picked for Australia,” Wade said.