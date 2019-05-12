KP Food Authority discards 2,000Kg of rotten chicken

PESHAWAR: KP Food Authority on Sunday seized a container of rotten frozen chicken to be supplied to Peshawar market.

According to a press release, the Night Squad of the authority received information via emergency response unit that a container carrying rotten frozen chickens was entering Peshawar.

Responding to the information, the squad intercepted the supply at Chamkani area on the Grand Trunk Road and arrested the suppliers.

More than 2,000 kilograms of rotten frozen chickens were discarded on designated dumping site of Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar.

Night Squad Captain and Director Operations Khalid Khattak, while giving details said that frozen chickens container lacked temperature control system.

He revealed that other three production units of vermicelli, lollipop and spices were sealed over noncompliance with food safety standards.

“The lollipop and vermicelli units were extremely dirty and unhygienic. Both the units were sealed, and production was discarded on the spot,” the night squad captain maintained.

Director General Riaz Khan Mahsud said the crackdown during Ramazan had minimised adulteration and violation of food safety standards.

He said that at the end of first week of Ramazan, the squad had sealed over 12 production units of different food items.

“And particularly in the holy month of Ramazan, there is zero tolerance for adulteration and such other violations of food safety standards,” he said.

Riaz Mahsud said the night squad of the KP Food Authority patrols the roads and raids different godowns and cold storages.

“Low quality of chips, nimko and other sweet production units are being sealed in various crackdowns,” said the director general. He said the authority teams daily check milk and meat supply at the entrance points of the province on the special directives of the chief minister.