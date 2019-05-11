Artistes, writers ask govt not to close radio station

ABBOTTABAD: The Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) has closed down the Radio Pakistan Abbottabad and has decided to pack up the entire staff.

Local artistes, writers and literary people have sharply reacted to the decision of the PBC and had remarked that Radio Abbottabad was a source of entertainment for the people of Hazara and of northern areas as it was also promoting the local culture.

A circular issued by the PBC initially included four radio stations including Mithi, Bhit Shah, Sargodha and Abbottabad. The circular said, “The board discussed the matter thoroughly and unanimously approved the proposal with the direction to exclude the PBC-Mithi and PBC-Bhit Shah from the list due to their strategic and cultural importance.” Prominent writer and well-known literary person from Hazara Wahid Siraj and others demanded the government to reverse the decision.