PM directs adviser to keep check on drug prices

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed his Special Adviser on Health Services, Dr Zafar Mirza to ensure that the prices of medicines remain within the reach of the common man.

He was also told to ensure all health services are provided to people easily.

The directions were issued during a meeting of the National Health Task Force at the PM office here on Saturday.

The health secretary and senior officials attended the meeting. Dr Zafar Mirza briefed the premier on issues related to the national health card scheme.

The meeting also deliberated over the hike in the prices of medicines all over the country and health facilities. The prime minister directed Dr Zafar Mirza to keep check and balance over the prices of medicines so they do not spiral out of the reach of the common man. The young doctors’ strike in hospitals also came under discussion. The PM and his adviser agreed to provide facilities to the young doctors.