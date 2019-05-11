Three bike lifters held; 14 stolen bikes recovered

Islamabad : The Islamabad Golra police have arrested three persons involved in street crime as well as bike lifting incidents and recovered 14 motorbikes from their possession, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (Saddar Zone) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted special team to curb street crime and bike lifting incidents. This teams headed by DSP (Saddar Circle) Ghulam Muhammad Baqir including SHO Golra police station Inspector Arshad Ali, ASI Saqib Mehmood and other succeeded to bust a gang of bike lifters and recovered 14 bikes from them.

The suspects identified as Maqam Khan son of Abdul Manaf, Waseem son of Zulfqar and Sami son of Muhammad Younas were shifted to Golra police station. The Police recovered mobile phones and one 30-bore pistol along with ammunition from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in several street crime and bike lifting incidents in sector G-10, G-11, F-10/F-11 and E-11. Further investigation is underway from them.

DIG Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this performance of Golra police station and further ordered to all zonal police officers to start special crackdown against street criminals and auto-thieves. He ordered all officers to patrol in their area, brief officers about nature of their duty and to remain vigilant.