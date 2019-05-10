OPF gets ISO 9001 certification

Islamabad : The Overseas Pakistanis Foundation has secured ISO 9001:2015 certification in line with the directions of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari to comply with the international standards of quality management systems.

"We now stand committed to the provision of high-quality services in terms of the welfare of Overseas Pakistanis and their families both at home and abroad. In fact, ISO 9001 is an international set of standards designed to provide guidance and tools for organizations who want to ensure that their products and services constantly meet customer’s requirement and quality is continuously improved," OPF managing director Dr Amer Sheikh told reporters here.

Dr Amer said the implementation of quality management system, as per the requirements of ISO 9001:2015 standards in OPF would not only ensure transparency and efficiency but would also enhance the trust of our valued Overseas Pakistanis in our services, as our procedure will now be more efficient in terms of service delivery as regards the welfare of Overseas Pakistanis.