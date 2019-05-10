CM inaugurates reconstruction of gynae hospital

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that he will personally monitor the development schemes.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of reconstruction project of 200-bed gynae hospital in Rawalpindi, he said that Sehat Insaf Card Scheme had been started in 18 districts of the province and around seven million families and 3.5 crore people would benefit from this scheme. The PTI government has the honour to introduce state-of-the-art projects, including the gyne hospital under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that cabinet had approved upgrade of the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology as a cardiac and vascular diseases centre and patients suffering from cardiac as well as paralysis would benefit from the latest treatment facilities. He said that Ring Road would be constructed at a cost of Rs45 billion in Rawalpindi and a signal-free expressway would also be constructed with an amount of Rs70 billion for drainage of water from Nullah Lai and to improve the transportation facility. He said that PHA was working on different projects to restore the original grandeur of Rawalpindi city. Around 474 development schemes will be completed in the Rawalpindi Division at a cost of around Rs157 billion. The delay in the completion of Rawalpindi gyne hospital is deplorable, he added.

Health sector: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here Friday and discussed various matters, including improvement in health sector and continuation of immunisation campaign more effectively.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that provision of better healthcare facilities to people was topmost priority as the government was working to transform hospitals as exemplary institutions in the province. Speedy implementation of the road map is in progress to develop the health sector and to provide modern medical facilities to people, he said. The CM said that reforms were being introduced to synchronise traditional healthcare system with the latest needs.

The ongoing health sector reforms programme would soon yield far-reaching effects. Every promise made with the people would be fulfilled and collective efforts were needed to achieve more success in the immunisation campaign. The line departments will also have to work proactively to save children from infectious diseases, the CM added.

durable development: Usman Buzdar has said that the era of exhibitory development has become a thing of the past as real work is being carried out for durable development in the province. He expressed these views while talking to different delegations at his office on Friday. The CM said that past rulers exhausted the national kitty by following wrong policies while the incumbent government has provided resources on priority basis for public welfare schemes despite financial crunch. He said that a hefty Ramazan package had been introduced to provide relief to people in Ramazan. The PTI government saved Rs2 billion by doing away with the culture of ostentatious display of things. Various items of daily use are available in Ramazan Bazaars at cheaper rates, he added.