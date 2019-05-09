G-10/4 girls college shine in sports

Islamabad : The Islamabad Model Postgraduate College for Girls (PG) G-10/4 has won the overall trophy of the Inter-Collegiate Sport Championship organised by the Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad.

The winner scored 519 points setting a new record.

A prize distribution ceremony of the Inter-Collegiate Sport Championship was held at the Earth Sciences Auditorium of the Quaid-i-Azam University. The G-10/4 college got the first position in badminton, cricket, table tennis, volleyball and tennis contests.

In athletics championship, it got the second position, while IMCG (PG) F-7/4 (Margalla) clinched the first position. Trophies and certificates were given away to the winning teams. In the badminton contest, Nayyab Kaleem, Nadra Khurram and Mahruya Batool got trophies and certificates, while Nayyab Kaleem, Saman Malik and Nadra Khurram secured positions in table tennis competition and Saman Malik, Syeda Kinza Phool, Shaiza Malik and Nayyab Kaleem in tennis one.

Prizes were claimed by Nadra Khurram, Saman Malik, Iqra Shameem, Amna Arshad, Zar Afshan Taimoor, Shaheena, Nayyab Kaleem and Shaiza Malik in the volleyball contest, Mehtab Akram, Saba Tahir, Mewish Gul, Rahila Zaman, Uzma Bibi, Amna Arshad, Nayyab Kaleem, Nadra Khurram and Saman Malik in cricket one.