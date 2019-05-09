HEC chairman promises BS programme reforms

close
Fri May 10, 2019
Islamabad : Chairman of the Higher Education Commission Dr. Tariq Banuri on Thursday held an interactive session on 'towards improving undergraduate studies in Pakistan' here at the Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU).

The HEC chairman said the commission was working on reforms to make the four-year BS programme as the central and flagship programme of the universities.

"This interactive session is meant to get valuable input from stakeholders, including students and teachers, and to understand current problems of the BS programme. The feedback will help improve the final policy recommendation and reforms for the current higher education system," he said.

The HEC chairman highlighted various aspects of the proposed reforms that would bring higher education on a par with internationally recognized models.

“The reforms would help us to produce knowledgeable, skillful and employable graduates contributing towards the economic development of the country,” he said.

The HEC chairman said the commission would help the universities in the transition phase and cater to the challenge of improving the quality of education.

He said the four-year BS programme should produce graduates with the capacity to face the economic, social, political and psychological challenges in life.

Earlier, Vice Chancellor of the Quaid-i-Azam University Prof Muhammad Ali welcomed Dr. Tariq Banuri to the event, where students, teachers, and staff members were in attendance in large numbers.

