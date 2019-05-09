Shunning conflict

Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed renowned tax expert Shabbar Zaidi as the chairman of the Federal Borad of Revenue (FBR). Zaidi is a professional tax consultant associated with a private firm as a partner. His appointment may be seen as a case of conflict of interest, since he is the tax consultant of many private multinational firms. Zaidi should ideally announce his disassociation of partnership temporarily while acting as the chairman FBR. During this time, he should refrain from providing professional services to any of its clients. And he should also not deal with any pending cases at the FBR, in which he had presented his professional advice, consultancy etc.

Dr Alfred Charles ( Karachi )