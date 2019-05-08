Five including couple killed

SUKKUR: The Khairpur Police failed to maintain law and order situation as five innocent people including a couple were killed within the last 48 hours. Some unidentified assailants shot dead Gulbahar Channo and his wife Sahiba Channo. The couple got married after a love affair that caused them life threats, and they migrated to Choundiko. But after eight years, when they were on the way to Kot Bungalow along with their two kids, some unidentified assailants ambushed them. The relatives along with their bodies demonstrated in front of the SSP office, Khairpur, and allegedly held the police responsible for their killings, demanding the immediate arrest of killers. Besides, the bodies of Shahnaz, w/o Sajjad Larik, her son Abdul Basit and her mother Suria, w/o Khadim Katoharo, were recovered from their house near Murad Shah Muhalla of Shah Abdul Latif Police Station Khairpur.