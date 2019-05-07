close
Wed May 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
May 8, 2019

Three killed as rivals clash in Peshawar

National

BR
Bureau report
May 8, 2019

PESHAWAR: Three persons were killed and two others wounded in an exchange of fire between two rival groups in the limits of Paharipura Police Station here on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) City Shafiullah Gandapur told reporters that the two groups had a dispute. The official said the rivals exchanged fire in which one Waheed Khan and Jabir were killed from one side and Afzal from the other. Two people also sustained injuries and were shifted to the hospital. The police said two accused have been arrested. Meanwhile, the bullet-riddled body of a young man Waheed Khan was found in Gulabad.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan