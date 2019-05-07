Three killed as rivals clash in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Three persons were killed and two others wounded in an exchange of fire between two rival groups in the limits of Paharipura Police Station here on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) City Shafiullah Gandapur told reporters that the two groups had a dispute. The official said the rivals exchanged fire in which one Waheed Khan and Jabir were killed from one side and Afzal from the other. Two people also sustained injuries and were shifted to the hospital. The police said two accused have been arrested. Meanwhile, the bullet-riddled body of a young man Waheed Khan was found in Gulabad.