‘Sarfraz chose not to bat in team’s greater interest’

KARACHI: When Sarfraz Ahmed and the rest of the Pakistan team called on Imran Khan before embarking on their English sojourn, the prime minister told the captain to lead the team from the front.

But surprisingly, in what was Pakistan’s first real test since landing in Britain, Sarfraz was missing in action. The skipper’s decision not to bat in the one-off Twenty20 International in Cardiff on Sunday night didn’t go well with the fans who questioned the reason behind Sarfraz’s move to allow tail-enders to take the field in the match.

Pakistan managed to post 173-6 – a total that was easily surpassed by England who won by seven wickets with four balls to spare. Unlike Sarfraz who chose to sit back in the dressing room and allowed the likes of Faheem Ashraf and Hasan Ali face the English attack in the death overs, England captain Eoin Morgan took matters in his own hands as he blasted an unbeaten 29-ball 57 to comfortably knock down the world’s No. 1 T20 side.

Sarfraz’s critics alleged that the captain chickened out but a team official told ‘The News’ from Cardiff after the match that he chose to sit back hoping that sloggers like Imad wasim will propel Pakistan to a total of 165-190.

“Sarfraz was sitting in the dressing wearing his pads and was set to bat at number 5 but when Babar Azam and Haris Sohail had a good partnership the plan changed,” the official said. “Since just four-and-a half-overs were left in the Pakistan innings, Sarfraz opted to sit back and instead sent in Imad who had a great outing against Kent in one of the warm-up game. He did it for the team,” he added.

Babar Azam (65) and Haris Sohail (50) shared a stand of 103 after Pakistan had been 31 for two following Sarfraz’s decision to bat first on a green-tinged pitch. “We were about 10-12 runs short,” said Sarfraz, ahead of Wednesday’s ODI opener at The Oval. “Eoin Morgan and Joe Root batted well and we were always struggling after that.”

Earlier England Test skipper Joe Root made 47 and James Vince 36 as England overhauled Pakistan’s total at Sophia Gardens. Fast bowler Jofra Archer also continued his push for a World Cup call-up by taking two for 29.

“Jofra came on from the game in Ireland, he showed a lot more what he’s about,” said Morgan. “It’s another debut and they don’t always go well. The majority of the time they don’t.

“He and the other bowlers will have the opportunity to show what they can do (in the one-day series against Pakistan).” “But it’s been a while, before the Ireland game, that he’s played 50-over cricket, and we’re conscious of not over-bowling him,” he added. —with inputs from agencies