Minister blames PPP, PML-N for country’s economic woes

WANA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Ali Yousafzai said on Sunday that Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz governments raised the country’s foreign debt to 30,000 billion because of corruption.

He expressed these views addressing separate gatherings at the Tank Press Club and Mahsud Press Club during his visit to Tank. The minister said that the tribal journalists went through a difficult situation and rendered sacrifices. On arrival to Tank, Assistant Commissioner Yousaf Ali and others welcomed the provincial minister. He maintained that the country was now moving in the right direction due to the strict and correct decisions of Prime Minister Imran Khan. “We are a great nation. Our army is a professional force. We have defeated terrorism and we will soon overcome this difficult situation,” he said. He added that the development of the tribal districts had begun. “The government will spend Rs100 billion each year on their development,” he added. The minister said that there were minerals in the tribal districts and these would be used for improvement in the life of the tribal people. He said that tourism would also be promoted to create employment opportunities for the local people. He said that peace has returned because of the sacrifices of the people.

Addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the Mehsud Press Club, the minister said the government was aware of the problems of the journalists. He said that the journalists have made a lot of sacrifices in the fight against terrorism. The minister said the government was trying to ensure permanent grants for press clubs. He said that the government was working to provide media colony for journalists. He also announced Rs0.5 million grant each for Tank District Press Club and Mahsud Press Club. He also announced the media colony for the journalists in Dera Ismail Khan and South Waziristan.