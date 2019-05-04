Asif Bajwa named PHF secretary

ISLAMABAD: Asif Bajwa has been named Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) secretary in place of Shahbaz Ahmad Senior, who was relieved from his duties on Saturday.

Talking to The News here in Islamabad, Brig (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, PHF president, said that Asif Bajwa would take over the charge of the office of PHF secretary from Monday.

“I have decided to replace Shahbaz Ahmad as PHF secretary. The 1994 World Cup winning team member Asif Bajwa, who has already served on the post of PHF secretary is appointed as new PHF secretary.”

Later talking to The News, Asif Bajwa said his effort would be to streamline the affairs. “Utilising my experience, I would work for the game at all levels. I would make all possible efforts to come up to the trust and confidence of the PHF president.”