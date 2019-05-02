Fakhre Peshawar Awards given to 31 persons

PESHAWAR: The City District Government on Thursday conferred the Fakhre Peshawar Awards on 31 persons in 17 categories.

The second Fakhre Peshawar ceremony was held at the Nishtar Hall.

Senior Minister Muhammad Atif Khan, Minister for Finance Taimoor Salim Jhagra, Deputy Speaker KP Assembly Mehmood Jan, MPAs Kamran Khan Bangash, Fazle Elahi, Pir Fida, Zahir Shah Toru, District Nazim Muhammad Asim Khan and others attended the event.

Veteran actors Rashid Naz and Ayub Khoso also attended the ceremony.

The awards were given in arts, education, sports literature and other categories.

Yasin Khan received the award in body building category, Altafur Rehman for wheelchair tournament, Riaz Khan for cricket, Salim Awan football, Samina Sahar performing art, Zeeshan Pervaiz, Ishrat Abbas Zulfiqar Ali, Mahjabeen Qizalbash, Umar Gul, Nazir Ahmed, Professor Halim Sherazi, Hamadullah Jan Bismil, Zaitoon Bano, Nazir Ahmad Bhatti, Safia Javed, Assistant Professor Dr Sajid Ali, Qazi Tufail, Abdul Muqit, Sabih Ahmad and Al-Khidmat Foundation, Adil Rauf, Dr Ali Jan, Gulab Khail and Khumarain, Mian Syed Ahmad Shah, Wajahatullah Wasti, Kabir Khan and Dr Sania Nishtar.