close
Fri May 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
May 3, 2019

Fakhre Peshawar Awards given to 31 persons

National

BR
Bureau report
May 3, 2019

PESHAWAR: The City District Government on Thursday conferred the Fakhre Peshawar Awards on 31 persons in 17 categories.

The second Fakhre Peshawar ceremony was held at the Nishtar Hall.

Senior Minister Muhammad Atif Khan, Minister for Finance Taimoor Salim Jhagra, Deputy Speaker KP Assembly Mehmood Jan, MPAs Kamran Khan Bangash, Fazle Elahi, Pir Fida, Zahir Shah Toru, District Nazim Muhammad Asim Khan and others attended the event.

Veteran actors Rashid Naz and Ayub Khoso also attended the ceremony.

The awards were given in arts, education, sports literature and other categories.

Yasin Khan received the award in body building category, Altafur Rehman for wheelchair tournament, Riaz Khan for cricket, Salim Awan football, Samina Sahar performing art, Zeeshan Pervaiz, Ishrat Abbas Zulfiqar Ali, Mahjabeen Qizalbash, Umar Gul, Nazir Ahmed, Professor Halim Sherazi, Hamadullah Jan Bismil, Zaitoon Bano, Nazir Ahmad Bhatti, Safia Javed, Assistant Professor Dr Sajid Ali, Qazi Tufail, Abdul Muqit, Sabih Ahmad and Al-Khidmat Foundation, Adil Rauf, Dr Ali Jan, Gulab Khail and Khumarain, Mian Syed Ahmad Shah, Wajahatullah Wasti, Kabir Khan and Dr Sania Nishtar.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan