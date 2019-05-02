Common man deceived in name of Roti, Kapra, Makan, says Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Wednesday inaugurated a labour colony by distributing allotment letters of 208 flats among industrial workers in Warburton area of Nankana Sahib District.

He also launched Sehat Insaf Cards in Nankana Sahib. Addressing on this occasion, the chief minister said that 70-acre land had been allocated for Baba Guru Nanak University in Nankana Sahib, adding that district jail, police lines, Nadra office and a new land record centre would also be set up in the district.

Labour colonies would be constructed in every district, and allotment of 1,189 flats of labour colonies of Lahore and Multan would be started soon, he said and asserted that second phase of Warburton labourers flats would be started along with construction of 50-bed social security hospitals in Sargodha, DG Khan and Rahim Yar Khan districts.

He mentioned that minimum wages for unskilled and skilled workers were being fixed at Rs 16,500 and Rs 17,000 to Rs 19,000 respectively. Usman Buzdar said that those who built others’ houses yearned for their own shelter, and in fact, the common man had for the last 70 years been ignored and deceived in the name of Roti, Kapra Aur Makan, but this common man was the pivot of PTI policies.

"Today, we have fulfilled the promise of providing flats to workers and 1,397 flats are being allotted initially, while more labour colonies will be constructed in the province by Punjab Workers Welfare Board," he added.

He assured that social security hospitals would be transformed into centres of excellence in phases and an MoU had been signed with Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre to start a Health Management Information System in these hospitals.

Gynae Ward of Social Security Hospital Kot Lakhpat, Lahore, would be upgraded. The chief minister also announced that Marriage Grant for labourers’' children would be enhanced from Rs 100,000 to 150,000, and Death Grant from Rs 500,000 to Rs 600,000. Instead of providing stationery items, uniform, and shoes etc to students enrolled in 65 labourers’ schools, the parents of such students would be given money through smart cards, he added.

A comprehensive Punjab Labor Policy-2018 had been approved by provincial cabinet and necessary amendments were also being made in labour laws to facilitate the workers, and domestic servants had been acknowledged as labour workers and Punjab Domestic Workers Law-2019 had been enforced, he said and asserted that Punjab Workplace Occupational Safety and Health Act-2018 had also been launched to discourage child labour, and elimination of gender discrimination would be ensured in workers’' payments, while online registration of shops and industrial units etc would be possible through web portal, and the pensioners would not have to visit offices again and again because of online payment system in Punjab.

Insurance scheme was being introduced for treatment of ailing labourers after their retirement and complaint cell would also be set up to facilitate labourers and workers.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said that around seven million families and 35 million people would benefit from Sehat Insaf Card scheme in Punjab and this scheme would enable the poor to have quality medical treatment facility from best hospitals.

He said the PTI government would protect labourers’' rights at all costs and they would not have to sleep on roads after the construction of Panagahs (shelter homes). On the occasion, Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said 88,000 Sehat Insaf Cards would be distributed in Nankana Sahib and retired labourers would also be provided with these cards.

Federal Minister Ijaz Shah and Provincial Minister Ansar Majeed Niazi also addressed the ceremony while Punjab Minister Ajmal Cheema, Mian Khalid Mehmood, assembly members Mian Asif, Dawood Sulemani, Shakeel Shahid, Bilal Virk, Shahid Manzoor and a large number of PTI workers and people were also present.