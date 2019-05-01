FDE teachers issues to be resolved by June 30

Islamabad : Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training on Tuesday assured the Senate Standing Committee that the issue of teachers on daily wages and contract, would be resolved till June 30 this year.

The representatives of the Education Ministry in a detailed briefing to the committee, reiterated to resolve the issue in line with the Supreme Court’s directions.

The committee meeting, headed by Chairperson Senator Rahila Magsi, was also attended by Senators Mushahid Hussain Syed, Rana Maqbool Ahmed, Molvi Faiza Muhammad, Najma Hameed, Dr Engr.

Rukhsana Zuberi, Bahramand Khan Tangi, Nauman Wazir Khattak, Dr Mehr Taj Roghani, Muzaffar Hussain Shah, Javed Abbasi, Muhammad Ali Khan Saif and Additional Secretary Education, Chairman HEC, and officials from other concerned departments.

The committee asked the officials of Education Ministry that the issue of daily wages/contract teaching and non-teaching staff of the educational institutions, working under Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) should be considered as per law and on the basis of human rights as well.

Senator Nauman Wazir, on the occasion, said that the tradition of employee’s induction in the institutions on daily wages should be done away with.

He said that this practice had been initiated by the politicians for their own benefit.

No institution should hire people on daily wages in future, he said adding incumbent government would not spare this malpractice from onward.

The committee also gave recommendations to send the case of Area Study Centre -- an attached department of the Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) - to Senate for amendment.

The area study centre after amendment by the parliament would not be under controlled of QAU.

Speaking on the issue, Chairman Higher Education Commission Dr Tariq Banuri said that "we have no objection on amendment in the law of centre." He also said that "we will not interfere in the law of autonomy of this institution."

Senator Javed Abbasi in the committee raised an issue of the dilapidated condition of Islamabad Model School F-6/2 which had been deprived of basic facilities for the last thirty years. He suggested that rather establishing new schools, old ones should be repaired on priority.

Commenting on the issue, representative of Education Ministry replied that special budget was being allocated only for the renovation of old schools.